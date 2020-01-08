ROCKDALE — Services for Annie Louise Pratt-Richard, 77, of Spring will be 3 p.m. Sunday in Salty Cemetery near Rockdale with the Rev. Matt Higginbotham officiating.
Ms. Pratt-Richard died Monday, Jan. 6, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 27, 1942, in Port Arthur to Oscar Randolph Sr. and Minnie Lee Golson Pratt. She lived over 30 years in Spring where she was a member of Spring Baptist Church. She worked in the banking industry then the oil and gas energy field and retired in 2001.
Survivors include a daughter, Tina Louise Richard-Taylor of Spring; two brothers, Randy Pratt of Lumberton and Ricky Pratt of Mauriceville; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.