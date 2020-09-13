William “Bill” Acton, 81, a resident of Wildflower Place in Temple, TX, passed from this life on August 25, 2020. He died after a long struggle with complications of Parkinson’s Disease. A Requiem Mass for the dead was held on August 28, 2020, in Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton, TX.
Bill was born to Arden Acton and Evangeline Feeley Acton in Powell, WY, on February 18, 1939. He was married on August 26, 1961, to (Mary) Ann Boudreau, in Beaverville, IL. He is survived by his wife, Ann of Temple; sons Cory Acton (Beth) Temple, TX; Mike Acton, Anahuac, TX; and Greg Acton (Sarah) and grandsons Zachary (15) and Benjamin (11) of Sunnyvale, CA. He is also survived by his brother Pat Acton (Maureen) Loveland, CO, and niece Angie and nephew Paul, also from Colorado. His parents and his infant sister, Shirley, preceded him in death.
A Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering was awarded Bill from the University of Wyoming in 1961, and he was later licensed as a Professional Engineer. He worked for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and the U.S. Soil Conservation Service before joining General Dynamics Freeman Coal Co., West Frankfort, IL in 1978. He left GD and joined with a friend to start Architechniques, an architecture/engineering consulting firm. He retired in 2001 and moved to Arizona with Ann in 2004.
Bill was a devoted husband and father. An avid golfer in his early years, he was always ready to travel, at home and abroad, whenever Ann was ready. A Life Member of the BPOE (Elks), Bill was an active volunteer with several lodges. The Catholic church was Bill’s home, and the family was truly blessed to have been a part of Christ the King until he moved on to the Lord’s home forever.
Final Internment services will be held in Green Valley, AZ, at a future time. In his memory, donations can be made to Helping Hands Ministry, 2210 Holland Road, Belton, TX 76513.