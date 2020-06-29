Lenola Alford, age 92 of Gatesville, passed from this earth to her heavenly home on June 26, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Restland Cemetery, Gatesville, with her nephew, Steve Alford of Southlake officiating.
Lenola was born on March 28, 1928 in the Plainview community of Coryell County to the late Fred Nolan and Leta McCurry Baize. She attended school in Plainview until moving to Gatesville in 1939, where she graduated from Gatesville High School in 1945. She graduated from Durham Business College in Austin. She married Raby Alford on March 15, 1947. They later moved to Belton, where she was a member, Bible teacher and secretary at Belton Church of Christ. She worked for the Bell County Clerk from 1964 until her retirement in 1977. They moved to their ranch in Arnett in 1977, where she helped Raby with ranching activities. She was a member and Bible teacher at Gatesville Church of Christ. Anyone who knew Lenola knew one of her greatest passions was her love of genealogy. People far and wide knew to contact Lenola with any ancestry question. Other interests included baking homemade sweets, gardening, painting and watching her beloved cardinals and hummingbirds. She and Raby loved to deer hunt for many years. She usually got their first buck of the season and, more often than not, she used only one shell in doing so. They both also loved to play “42” with special friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raby Alford; sister, Evalee Perryman;brother-in-law, Ralph Perryman, nephew, Darrell Perryman; and son-in-law, W.H. “Dub” Hicks.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Havens (Richard) of Hewitt, and Marsha Hicks of Gatesville; granddaughter Amy Howell of Irving; grandsons Col. Eric Reid (Leigh Ann) of Okinawa, and Al Havens of Garland; great-grandsons Christian Howell, Caden Perez, R. J. Reid, great-granddaughters Meredith Reid and Piper Reid, great-great-grandson River Howell, and niece Vicki Wright.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials be given to Gatesville Church of Christ, 2417 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.