BELTON — Private family services for Daniel L. Stoczynski, 65, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mr. Stoczynski died Tuesday, Jan. 31, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Dec. 19, 1957, in Chicago to Walter and Sophie Janowski Stoczynski. He worked in construction most of his life.
Survivors include a son, Dakota Oversen-Stoczynski of Temple; two daughters, Jacqueline Stolp and Miranda Davis, both of Temple; three sisters, Darlene Hopf of Poplar Grove, Ill., Diana Milwski of Algonquin, Ill., and Debbie Shelton of Naperville, Ill.; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.