Services for Rosemary Roy Brown, 82, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in the North Belton Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Rosemary Roy Brown, 82, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in the North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Brown died Saturday, Oct. 1.
She was born March 25, 1940, to Travis and Imogene Ramick Roy in Fort Worth. She attended Fort Worth public schools and graduated from Paschal High School in 1957. Afterwards, she attended TCU and Tarrant County Junior College (now UT-Arlington). She earned her associate degree from Temple Junior College. She married Robert “Bob” Brown in 1959. They spent four years in El Paso, three years in Killeen and eventually moved to Galveston in 1968. She was a professional secretary and worked many years for Central Freight Lines. In 1975 the family returned to Temple. She worked at several places as a secretary, including Scott & White Memorial Hospital, M.T.C, TJC and Bonham Middle School. In the 1980s Rosemary became involved in real estate and did property management until 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Mark Brown; a sister, Susan of Montana; and a grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.