Services for Charlene Northam Streater, 94, of Temple will be private in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mrs. Streater died Wednesday, June 10.
She was born Aug. 17, 1925, in the Three Forks community to William Henry and Nena Belle Wallace Northam. She was married to Billy Frank Streater for 55 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2008.
Survivors include a son, Doug Streater; a daughter, Mary Jane Streater Waits; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Churches Touching Lives for Christ, PO Box 5, Temple, TX 76503-0005, or any charity.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.