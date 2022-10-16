Services for Joycelyn “Joy” Meyer, 95, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Joycelyn “Joy” Meyer, 95, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Belfalls Cemetery.
Mrs. Meyer died Saturday, Oct. 15, at her residence.
She was born May 14, 1927, in Falls County to Adolph and Olga Koppa Marth. She married Johnny Meyer Sr. on Sept. 12, 1942, in Falls County. She was the owner/operator of Joy’s Beauty Shop in Temple for 34 years. She was a member of River Church in Belton, and was a longtime member of SPJST.
She was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Meyer Jr.
Survivors include a daughter, Deborah of Morgan’s Point; a grandchild; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Sid Roth’s Messianic Vision, P.O. Box 39222, Charlotte, NC 28278-1053; Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Road, Waco, TX 76708; or any charity.
Visitation will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.