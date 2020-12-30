ROCKDALE — Services for David Reagan Johnson, 68, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Robert L. Love officiating.
Burial will be in Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth.
Mr. Johnson died Dec. 22 in Rockdale.
He was born May 22, 1952, in Fort Worth to Robert and Helen Johnson. He worked for Brookshire Brothers. He was a member of First Assembly of God in Rockdale and Calvary Cathedral and Central Christian in Fort Worth.
Survivors include a sister, Laura Kay Johnson Love of Rockdale.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. today at the funeral home.