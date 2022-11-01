Jim Watson
A Celebration of Life Service for Jim Watson, 86, of Belton, will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church Belton.
The family will receive friends for visitation 5:00 – 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Watson was born on June 18, 1936, in Gorman, to John and Verna Mae Watson. John was a pipeline foreman for Magnolia Oil Company, so Jim grew up mostly in the South Texas oil patch, where he had great adventures that turned into many colorful stories that he told to the delight of his family and friends throughout his life.
As a young man, he sensed God’s call into Christian service and answered with an adamant “Yes!” that continued throughout his life. Soon after, he met and fell in love with Margey Stohler of La Feria, Texas. They were married on August 28, 1959. For 63 years, Jim and Margey were partners in life -- and in ministry.
Their journey together included three Texas pastorates over a 12-year period (in Mingus, Boyd, and Round Rock), 10 years as missionaries in Latin America (Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama), 20 years as Director of Missions of the Frio River Baptist Association (Pearsall), and nearly 20 years in retirement as teachers of a young adult Sunday School class at Belton’s First Baptist Church.
Jim and Margey had four children -- all of whom have also served in Christian ministry -- as well as ten grandchildren. At the time of his death, they are expecting their 16th great-grandchild.
The reach of their family in missions and ministry has spanned the globe.
Jim was treasured by all who knew him as a godly example, a wise counselor and mentor, an insightful teacher and preacher, a great storyteller, a steadfast friend, and a faithful follower of Jesus. In his final days, his greatest wish was that in his death he could bear witness to the goodness and faithfulness of the Saviour he had followed and served throughout his years on this earth.
Jim will be dearly missed by his wife Margey of Belton; his children Denise and David Tatum of North Little Rock, AR; Delane and Darryl Sewell of Holliday, TX; Grady and Kristie Watson of Belton; and Glenn and Sherri Watson of Cochrane, AB, Canada; his ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other family members and friends whose lives he has profoundly impacted.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to the Faculty Endowment Fund of the Canadian Baptist Seminary and College.
Online gifts can be made here: Donation Form (donorperfect.net)
Checks to the faculty endowment fund can be designated as follows:
WMU Foundation - CBTSC Fund
Memo line - Faculty Endowment In memory of Jim Watson
Send to:
WMU Foundation - CBTSC Fund
100 Missionary Ridge
Birmingham, AL 35242
Paid Obituary