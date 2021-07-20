Services for DeWayne M. Draeger, 80, of The Grove will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in The Grove with the Rev. John Heckman officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mr. Draeger died Saturday, July 17, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 14, 1940, in The Grove to N.A. and Ruth Symm Draeger. He attended Moody High School. He married Lydia Brown on July 12, 1960, in Fort Worth. He was a farmer and rancher. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and Heart of Texas Electric Coop.
Survivors include his wife of The Grove; a son, Mitchell Draeger of Waxahachie; two daughters, Theresa Watson of The Grove and Diana Draeger of Nashville, Tenn.; a sister, Miriam Winkler of The Grove; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.