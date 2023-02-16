Lloyd Alan Moore
Lloyd Alan Moore, age 53, of Rogers passed from this life during the evening hours of Sunday, February 12th, 2023, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. He was born on the 25th day of August 1969 in Temple to parents James Floyd and Shirley Marie (Mock) Moore.
Lloyd has been a resident of Rogers for 21 years. In his younger years, Lloyd attended Texas State Technical College where he received his masters as an electrician and welder. Lloyd worked for Temple Machine Shop for 10 years and Butler Weldment for 10 years. Lloyd loved spending most of his time outdoors, working with his hands fixing and repairing almost anything. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Lloyd loved spending time with his family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors every chance he had. He enjoyed helping others and his love language was acts of service. Lloyd always knew when his time on earth was done; he wanted to be buried next to his dad in Gatesville. Lloyd will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his father James F. Moore.
Lloyd leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother Shirley M. Moore, son Andrew Milligan, daughter Abigail Frazer, sister Janet Maddux, brother Mark Moore, as well as four grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Hemmeline Cemetery in Gatesville on Saturday, February 18th, 2023, at 11 a.m. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Friday between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary