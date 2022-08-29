GATESVILLE — Services for Richard Fred “Pops” Schaub Jr., 81, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Arnett Cemetery near Gatesville with Chaplain Gary Baxley officiating.
Mr. Schaub died Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Temple.
He was born Aug. 12, 1941, to Fred and Maudine Collings Schaub in Gatesville. He attended Gatesville High School, and earned a master’s degree in political science from Baylor University. He married to Lynne Elkins Schaub, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 22, 2021. He attended First Baptist Church of Temple. He taught political science at Temple College. He also was longtime employee of Bell County Rehabilitation Center. He later worked at Martha’s Kitchen and Shelter.
Survivors include a daughter, Lisa Schaub; and a grandchild. Caleb of Georgetown.