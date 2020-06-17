WACO — Services for Nelda L. Smith, 73, of Thornton and formerly of Holland will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Thornton Cemetery with Tracy Sims officiating.
Mrs. Smith died Sunday, June 14.
She was born May 17, 1947, in Holland to James and Loyce Bryant Bennight. She attended schools in Belton. She married Thomas Smith on March 10, 1965.
She was preceded in death by a son, John Smith.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Scott Smith and Mark Smith; a sister, Kay Love; and several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Groesbeck Education Foundation/John Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 559, Groesbeck, TX 76642.
Lakeshore Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of arrangements.