BELTON — Services for Alexis Shaneal Keller, 36, of Waco and formerly of Belton will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
She died Saturday, Nov. 21, near Waco.
She was born March 26, 1984, in Temple to Robby Keller and Mona Fitch. She graduated from Midway High School. She received her associate degree from McLennan Community College in Waco. She was a member of the Church of the Open Door, Antioch Community Church and Gloryland of Waco.
Survivors include two daughters, Brooklynd Dunn and Raileigh Henson-Ondracek, both of Waco; her father of Schertz; her mother of Wortham; two brothers, Chance Keller of Waco and Chase Keller of Austin; and a sister, Lacey Ondracek of Waco.
Visitation will be noon Friday at the funeral home.