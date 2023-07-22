BELTON — Services for Stephen Wesley Linder, 74, of Dallas will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Linder died Monday, July 10, in Temple.
He was born Aug. 27, 1948, in Alameda, Calif., to Annie Bess and Wesley Harrell Linder. He attended Travis High School in Austin. He was drafted into the Army in 1968 at age 19, served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged on Feb. 20, 1972. He was married to Kathleen Almquist from February 1969 until September 1972. He married Loemma Irene Holt on April 30, 1977, in Dallas.
Survivors include his wife of Dallas; two sons, Randy Linder of Temple and Ray Linder; a brother, Eugene Linder; a sister, Donna Hutchison; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.