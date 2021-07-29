BELTON — Services for Mark A. Smith, 66, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Smith died Monday, July 26, at a Temple hospital.
He was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on March 19, 1955, to Leslie Floyd and Marjorie M. Smith. He served in the Army as a military police officer. He joined the Temple Fire Department on May 29, 1979, and retired as the fire marshal on June 1, 2009. He was a licensed paramedic, licensed police officer and master certified firefighter, inspector and fire investigator. He taught EMS, fire fighting and law enforcement classes.
Survivors include a daughter, Amy Carr of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.