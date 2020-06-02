Services for Raiden Lucas Garcia, 18, of Troy will be 3 p.m. Monday at Bethel Assembly of God in Temple with the Rev. Elwyn Johnston officiating.
Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Mr. Garcia died Sunday, May 31, in Troy.
He was born Aug. 3, 2001, to Christopher Garcia and Christine Mercer. He graduated from Troy High School in 2019. He attended TSTC Sweetwater.
Survivors include his mother of Troy; his father of Temple; five brothers, Shane Fowler, Jaydin Wooley, Brantley Kinsley, Jayden Mercer and John Mercer Jr., all of Troy; a sister, Aracellie Garcia of Temple; and his grandparents, Joe and Sandy Roe of Robert Lee, Peggy and Butch Holcomb of Troy and Martha Garcia of Temple.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. Monday at the church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.