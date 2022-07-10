Virginia Schneider, 96 passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX. Born in Bryan, TX on August 22, 1925, to Belle Gainer Pipkin and Charles Stuart Pipkin.
Virginia grew up in Beaumont, TX and graduated from Beaumont HS in 1942. She attended Baylor University and was a member of Delta Alpha Pi. She then attended the University of Texas and was a member of Delta Delta Delta.
In 1948, she married Robert C. Sims. They were married for 22 years and had two children, Robert Charles Sims and Laurie Sims Durnell. She was also married to Clarence E. Schneider for 22 years until his death in 1994.
Virginia was a member of River Oaks Baptist Church. She also enjoyed membership in the DAR, Houston Junior League, River Oaks Garden Club, Baylor Alumni Association, Baylor Women’s Council, Baylor Heritage Club and the Houston Baptist University Guild.
She is survived by her son Robert Charles Sims (Laurie) of Temple, TX, and daughter Laurie Sims Durnell (Kevin) of Waco, TX; Grandsons Stuart Sims (Dalaina) of Richardson, Charles Sims (Kathryn) of San Antonio, Charles Durnell (Julie) of Simi Valley, CA and Austin Durnell (Andrea) of Waco; Great Grandchildren Jude Sims, Garrett and Charley Sims and Sophia Durnell. She is also survived by her brother Dr. Charles S. Pipkin (Sara Lou) of Wimberley, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at the Bryan City Cemetery on Thursday, July 14 at 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held at River Oaks Baptist Church, 2300 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77027 on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. A reception will follow the service.
The family appreciated the care Virginia received from the staff at Holly Hall in Houston and Park Place Manor in Belton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Virginia’s memory to River Oaks Baptist Church or to the charity of your choice.