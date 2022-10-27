ROCKDALE — Services for Annie June Ross, 91, of Milano will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Goodwill Baptist Church in Milano.
Ms. Ross died Monday, March 17, at her residence.
She was born June 4, 1931, in Navasota to Ernest and Georgina McDaniel Ross. She attended Goodwill Baptist Church in Milano. She was educated in the Rockdale school district. She worked at a nursing home in Rockdale.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Faye Ross of Milano; two brothers, John Thomas “Sonny” Ross of Cameron and Royce Ross of Houston; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.