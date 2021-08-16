Services for Ernestine Barganier, 93, of Temple and formerly of Belfalls will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Belfalls Cemetery.
Mrs. Barganier died Friday, Aug. 13, at a local care facility.
She was born Aug. 1, 1928, to Edward and Martha Hinze in Blevins, where she grew up and attended school. She married Grady Barganier on Oct. 6, 1946, and he preceded her in death in August of 2020. She was a housewife and worked on the family farm. She also worked at Empire Seed for 10 years. She was a member of Belfalls Baptist Church for 50 years, and more recently of First Baptist Church in Troy.
Survivors include a son, Grady Barganier; a daughter, Cheryl Bulls; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Belfalls Cemetery Association, 8590 FM 935, Troy, TX 76579, or to any charity.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.