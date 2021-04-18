Volney “Darrell” Townsend
Volney “Darrell” Townsend, age 88, of Temple passed away during the morning hours of Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Cornerstone Gardens in Temple, Texas. Darrell was born on the 23rd day of September 1932 to parents George Beverly Townsend and Emma Pearl in Bartlett, Texas.
Darrell has been a resident of Temple for the past 15 years. Darrell grew up in Bartlett where he graduated from high school. He attended Howard Payne University earning his bachelor’s degree in education in 1955. He was also voted class favorite by his classmates all four years at Howard Payne University. Soon after college he joined the United States Army where he would serve from July 1955 to April 1957; one of his most memorable experiences while in the Army was when he was stationed with Elvis Presley in Germany. On July 2, 1981 he married Donna Ruth Childers at the First Baptist Church in Temple. The couple would go on to build a home and life together. Darrell was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame at Howard Payne University, Brownwood in 1990 for his outstanding achievements in track & field from the class of ’55. In 1998 he retired from Texas State Technical College in Waco where he had been an instructor and recruiter, as well as the Director of Telecommunications, Athletic Director, and Program Chairman. After retirement Darrell and his wife Donna became full time RV’ers and they loved to travel. Darrell was a people person, he loved to joke and tease, always putting a smile on the faces of those around him. He loved college football and women’s college softball. Darrell was a BBQ pit master for the Goodtimer’s BBQ team for 10 years. Darrell will be missed dearly by family and friends. Everyone loved “Coach T”.
He is preceded in death by his parents George Beverly and Emma Pearl Townsend, sister Doris Nell Townsend-Meissner and brother Ronnie Dean Townsend.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 39 years Donna Townsend of Temple, son Bruce Townsend, and daughter Carrie Townsend both of Waco and step-son Greg Cass of Austin; five grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren are also surviving.
At Darrell’s request there will be no services.
Hewett-Arney Funeral of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary