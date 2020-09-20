Services for Lois Anderson “Every Record” Thompson, 85, of Temple will be private.
Ms. Thompson died Thursday, Sept. 17, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 19, 1935, in Temple to George and Polly Anderson. She attended Dunbar High School in Temple. She worked for Mobil Chemical/Teneco. She was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Williams; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, Dwight Randy Anderson of Aurora, Colo.; two daughters, Doretha Ransby of Killeen and Deadra Reeders of Belton; three sisters, Bobbie Ruth Johnson of Killeen, Georgia Lou Mayse of Bartlett and Bobbie Lott of Fayetteville, N.C.; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.