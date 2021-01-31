Services for Dorcas Ann Krauss, 76, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Krauss died Monday, Jan. 25, at a local hospital.
She was born June 9, 1944, in Fort Worth to Ralph and Lorain Whetsel. She married David Krauss on June 8, 1968. She received a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma Baptist University. She was a Navy nurse at Pensacola Naval Station. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Belton, Liberty Hill Baptist Church, ARRL, the Organ Historical Society and KMFA.
Survivors include her husband; a brother, John Whetsel; two sisters, Rhoda Evans and Mary Bowersox; and a grandchild.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.