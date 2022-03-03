Services for William Eugene “Gene” Stubblefield, 88, of Temple and formerly of Liberty, are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Stubblefield died Monday, Feb. 28, at a local hospital.
