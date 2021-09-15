CAMERON — Services for Shirley Faye Evans, 66, of San Antonio and formerly of Cameron will noon Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Bluebonnet Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mrs. Evans died Saturday, Sept. 11, in San Antonio.
She was born Oct. 6, 1954, in Cameron Novella Evans and Harvey Woodruff. She worked at Royal Seating in Cameron for many years. She was a member of the Harlin Chapel Baptist Church in Jones Prairie.
Survivors a daughter, Capricia Wells of San Antonio; three sisters, Joann Redd of Fairfield, Calif., Mary Jones of Temple and Georgia Knox of Duncanville; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.