Alfonso Lopez, age 93 of Temple, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton. Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Lopez was born in Jackson, MS on July 2, 1927 to Florencio and Angela Lopez. He worked as a welder. He loved Mariachi and Mexican music. He had a fun loving sense of humor and was always joking and laughing. His humor and infectious laugh would light up the room and had everyone smiling as they spent time with him. He was always happy. He never met a stranger and would sit and talk with everyone. He loved watching westerns, baseball and boxing. He also loved his candy and when someone brought him candy on their visit, his face would light up and he would have a big smile. He had a big heart and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Florencio and Angela Lopez; brothers, Jose Angel Lopez, Ignacio Lopez, Ramon Lopez and Nicolas Lopez; sister, Felicita Rodriguez; and two sons, Juan Lopez and Amos Lopez.
He is survived by son, Benny Lopez and wife, Janie of Houston; son, Alfonso Lopez, Jr. and wife, Alice from Belton; daughter, Diane Rodriguez and spouse, Anthony Romero; daughter, Valarie Ochoa and spouse, Mike Cervantez of Temple; brother, Benito Lopez of Belton; brother, Delfino Lopez of Seguin; sister, Adela Garcia of Dallas; sister, Carolina Vasquez of San Antonio; sister, Connie Rodriguez of Seguin; 11 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all their friends and family for their love, support and condolences through this difficult time.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Monday, March 1, 2021 at the funeral home.
Paid Obituary