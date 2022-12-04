Sindy (Jaster) Greenwood
Sindy (Jaster) Greenwood, age 78 of Salado, passed from this life unexpectedly Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Services will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, with a visitation starting at 10 am and funeral to follow at 11 am with Reverend Roy Carpenter officiating.
Sindy was born on September 16, 1944, to Albert Gus and Hilda (Kruger) Jaster in Lott, Texas. She graduated from Chilton High School as Valedictorian in the Class of 1963. She continued to stay in touch with her classmates throughout the years. She graduated from business school and began her career with Southwestern Bell Telephone, living in Waco and Austin. She later moved to Temple and began her long career in banking at Temple National Bank. Sindy married S. R. “Ross” Greenwood on November 10, 1984. They moved to Salado where her husband became the President of First State Bank Central Texas. Sindy worked in many roles at the bank. Many of the customers would wait if she was busy so she usually always had someone at her desk. She finally retired after many years and enjoyed having more time to do things with her family and good friends.
Sindy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Selma Lawler, Dorothy Herrington, and Helen Jaster; brothers, Richard Pat Jaster; and twin, Willie Jaster.
She is survived by Gayle Greenwood Pitts and family of Houston, David Lawler, nephew who was the son she never had of Troy and his daughters, Caitlyn Smith and family of Crawford and Monica Ferguson and family of Lumberton and many other grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She will be missed and remembered by many.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Belfalls Cemetery, Oenaville Baptist Church, or the charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary