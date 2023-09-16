CAMERON — Services for Gene Howard Linn, 92, of Abilene will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Cameron Church of Christ.
Mr. Linn died Friday, Sept. 15.
He was born March 3, 1931, in Temple to Howard and Gladys Linn. The family moved to Rosebud when he was 6. He graduated from Rosebud High School in 1948. He joined the Air Force. He earned a degree in agriculture from Abilene Christian College. He married Vema Flowers Cole. He was the executive director of the South Plains Fair. He hosted a farm report on television and radio. He worked for Texas Tech University in the textile engineering department. He owned a farm in Rogers. He owned Linn Travel Agency. He owned a Pro Cuts shop in Austin. He drove an 18-wheeler for two years. He was a member of the Cameron Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Sept. 13, 1991; and by a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Linn of Dallas and Jenny Oglesby of Abilene; a son, Gary Linn of Abilene; a sister, June Linn Estes of Abilene; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be after the services Tuesday at the church fellowship hall.