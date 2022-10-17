BELTON — Golda Marie Madison Brock, 84, of Salado died Monday, Oct. 17, at a Temple hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday in the Salado Cemetery with the Rev. Andy Davis officiating.
Mrs. Brock was born March 19, 1938, in Santa Ana to Agnes and Johnie Madison Sr. She attended school in Salado and graduated from Salado High School in 1956. She married James Winston Brock in Salado on Jan. 19, 1957. They lived in Waco, but moved to Austin to pursue careers. She worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety in various positions but mostly in the Department of Emergency Management. She retired in 1997. After retirement they returned to Salado. She was a member of First Baptist Church Belton, and the Chisholm Trail and Good Sam camping groups.
She was preceded in death by her husband on July 2; and a daughter, Tammie Diann.
Survivors include two sons, Rodney of Austin and Robert of San Angelo; two sisters, Donette Street of Rockport and Juanita Krupica of Birmingham, Ala.; three brothers, Johnie Madison Jr. of Lubbock, James Madison of Hot Springs, Ark., and Mark Madison of Burnet; two grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Belton Children and Youth Divisions.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home.