Services for Ruben Deleon Hernandez Jr., 66, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday, at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery.
Mr. Hernandez Jr., died Sunday, Nov. 27, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 26, 1955 to Ruben Francisco Hernandez and Juanita Deleon Hernandez in Mathis. He was a Penecostal by faith. He had a career in floor instillation.
Survivors include his mother, Juanita Hernandez; the mother of his children, Stacey Hernandez-Duarte; six sons, Ruben Hernandez III, Timothy Hernandez, Maurice Hernandez, Eric Hernandez Justin Hernandez and Gregorio Hernandez, all of Temple; four brothers, Robert Hernandez, Armando Hernandez, Servando Hernandez and Gregorio Hernandez, all of Temple; two sisters, Celia Rodriguez, and Consuelo Hernandez; fifteen grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to defray the cost of funeral expenses by calling the funeral home or mailing a contribution to 4235 E. Business 190, Temple, TX 76501.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home’s Kaverly Chapel.