Services for Donald “Don” William Mocksfield, 90, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Mocksfield died Sunday, Sept. 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 8, 1930, in Essex County, N.J., to Emil William and Helen Senning Mocksfield. He graduated from East Orange High School in 1948. He graduated from Rutgers University in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Anna Maxine Moore. He worked for Tenneco Oil.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Dick Mocksfield of Midland; a daughter, Linda Mocksfield Hayward of Argyle; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any charity.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.