Services for Levon B. “Vern” Johnson, 63, of Temple will be noon Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Mark Beach officiating.
Burial will be in Willing Worker Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Johnson died Sunday, Jan. 3, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Aug. 3, 1957, in Falls County to Herman Brown and Charlie Maloy. She attended Rosebud ISD. She was a member of Ministry of Divine Purpose in Temple. She married Bernard Baham and later married Frederick Johnson Sr. She worked as a cook at a catfish restaurant and as a line operator for C&H Die Casting Inc. in Temple,
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Ralph Brown and Frederick Johnson, Jr., both of Temple; two daughters, Tracy Tidwell and Shonteria Johnson, both of Temple; two brothers, Tremaine Baker and Jermaine Baker, both of Temple; three sisters, Gwendolyn Johnson and Katherine Wilkins, both of Rosebud, and Shella Miller of Killeen; 24 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.