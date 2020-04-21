ROSEBUD — Services for Norma Patsy “Pat” Pomykal, 89, of Rosebud will be private.
Burial will be in Pomykal Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mrs. Pomykal died Monday, April 20, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 27, 1930, in Wichita Falls to Felbert and Letha Banks Rodgers. She married Amos Joe Pomykal on Oct. 1, 1947. She worked for Rosebud-Lott ISD. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Rosebud.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Terry Pomykal.
Survivors include two sons, Roger Pomykal and Larry Joe Pomykal, both of Rosebud; a daughter, Vicki DeShazo of Rosebud; a brother, Felbert Allen Rodgers of Wichita Falls; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.