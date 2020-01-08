Jerry D. Ferrel, 95, of Temple died Friday Jan 8, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Jerry D. Ferrel, 95, of Temple are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Mr. Ferrel died Friday, Jan. 3, at his residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save