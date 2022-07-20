Services for Carol Sue Dewey Hodge, 78, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church in Temple.
Services for Carol Sue Dewey Hodge, 78, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church in Temple.
Mrs. Hodge died Sunday, July 10.
She was born Nov. 7, 1943, in Little Rock, Ark. She later moved to Wichita, Kan. After moving to Texas, she became a social worker for the state. After retiring from the State of Texas, she worked for Girling and Standards Home Health. She was a member of First Christian Church, Friends of the Temple Public Library, League of Women Voters, the Betty Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Jordan Bass Chapter of the Daughters of the War of 1812, and the Fano Club.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Slaughter.
Survivors include her husband, Ted Hodge of Temple; two sons, John Kenneth Slaughter and Benjamin Lee Slaughter; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any of her former organizations.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.