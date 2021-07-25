ROCKDALE — Services for Tracy Lynn Chambers, 46, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Monday at Harvest Bible Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Brad Dusenberry officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery.
She died Thursday, July 22, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 23, 1974, in Rockdale. She graduated from Rockdale High School. She worked for Scott’s Body Shop in Rockdale. She was a member of Harvest Bible Church.
Survivors include two sons, Christian Taylor Chambers of San Marcos and Wyatt Alan Chambers of Rockdale; her mother, Janice Telg of Caldwell; two sisters, Terry Blanchard and Tammy Smith, both of Rockdale; a brother, Tram Telg of Caldwell; and two half-sisters, Kim Crump and Gina Doss, both of Rockdale.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Monday at the church.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.