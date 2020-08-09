Services for Jesse Augustine Garcia, 88, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Garcia died Wednesday, Aug. 5, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 28, 1931, in Temple to Martin and Felicitas Garcia. He married Erminia “Minnie” Garcia. He worked for the city of Temple.
He was preceded in death by a son, Albert Garcia.
Survivors include two sons, George Garcia and Adam Garcia; two daughters, Silvia Ramos and Ruth Virgen; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.