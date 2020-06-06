Raiden Lucas Garcia
Raiden Lucas Garcia, age 18, of Troy passed suddenly from this life during the late evening hours of Sunday, May 31, 2020 in his hometown of Troy. Born on the 3rd day of August 2001 he was the son of Christopher Garcia and Christine Mercer.
Raiden loved life. He was a 2019 Graduate of Troy High School and he was enrolled at TSTC Sweetwater working towards his Associates Degree in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. In high school he had many friends and he was a mighty Troy Trojan on the high school football team. He loved music and cars as well as playing on his Play Station 4 online with people all over the world. Raiden enjoyed playing basketball with his college friends when not in class and he loved spending time with his girlfriend Gloria. He had a wonderful sense of humor and could light up the room with his infectious smile and laugh. He will be dearly missed by those that loved him so much.
He is preceded in death by his sister Katlyn Fowler and his grandfather Alejandro Garcia.
Raiden leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother Christine Mercer and stepfather John of Troy, his father Christopher Garcia of Temple, and his 5 brothers Shane Fowler, Jaydin Wooley, Brantley Kinsley, Jayden Mercer and John Mercer Jr. all of Troy and 1 sister Aracellie Garcia of Temple. He also leaves behind his grandparents Joe and Sandy Roe of Robert Lee, Tx., Peggy and Butch Holcomb of Troy and Martha Garcia of Temple. Many extended family and friends are also surviving.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 3 o’clock p.m. at Bethel Assembly of God in Temple with Pastor Elwyn Johnston officiating. The family will be accepting visitors at the church before the service starting at
2 o’clock p.m. The burial will follow at Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary