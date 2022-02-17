Services for Seneatha LaShay Lavan Wagner, 41, of Killeen, will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Killeen City Cemetery with Dr. George R. Harrison Sr. officiating.
Mrs. Wagner died Sunday, Jan. 30, at her residence.
She was born March 26, 1980, to Victor Holleman and Rebecca Lavan Moore. She graduated from Temple High School in 1998. She married Rahshaad Wagner in 2010. She worked at HEB, Sallie Mae, and UPS.
Survivors include her husband of Killeen; and a daughter, Tiarra Wagner of Killeen.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.