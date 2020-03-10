ROSEBUD — Services for Marlene Johnson, 64, of Killeen will be 3 p.m. Saturday in New Hope Cemetery in Temple with the Rev. Keith Whitfield officiating.
Mrs. Johnson died Monday, March 2, at a Cameron nursing home.
She was born Jan. 5, 1956, in Rosebud to Samuel L. Bailey and Fern Mae Davis. She worked for AAFES at Fort Hood. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Killeen.
She was preceded in death by a son, Tommie Johnson III.
Survivors include three daughters, Delisha Johnson and LaShonda Johnson, both of Killeen, and LaTisha Johnson of Harker Heights; five brothers, Samuel Davis of Austin, Dana Bradford of San Antonio, Mark Brown of Nashville, Tenn., and Frederick Bailey and James Brown, both of Rosebud; four sisters, Regina Campbell and Vera Hodges, both of Killeen, Elaine Wheeler of Branchville and Renee Whitfield of Rosebud; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.