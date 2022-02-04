William “Chuck” Carter Churchwell
William “Chuck” Carter Churchwell of Temple, TX, passed away on January 28, 2022, at Baylor Scott and White Memorial Hospital after a five-month battle with heart disease. A visitation will be held at 3 p.m. on February 5, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. Laurinda Paine will officiate.
Chuck was born on June 2, 1946, in Anderson, Texas, to William Lafayette and Hellon Annie May Churchwell. After spending his childhood on a working cattle ranch, he attended Sam Houston State University before moving to Temple, TX. Chuck’s first marriage produced four wonderful children. However, he later met Carolyn, the love of his life, and they married in 1999. A true entrepreneur, Chuck owned a variety of successful businesses, including a beauty salon, a fire safety company, a construction company, and a check-cashing business. He worked as a real estate agent as well. Chuck was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Temple, a dedicated hunter, an avid poker player, and a stalwart fan of the Dallas Cowboys. One of his favorite getaways was visiting casinos with Carolyn. Chuck will always be remembered for his dedication to his family, his mischievous sense of humor, and his loving heart.
Chuck is reunited in heaven with his parents, William and Hellon Churchwell; his sister, Betty Anne Chaney; and his granddaughter, Sydney Smith.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Carolyn Anne Churchwell; his daughter Michelle (Brad) Robinson; his daughter Leighann Brown; his daughter Paulla (Chris Gundrum) Smith; his son Mark (Shannon) Churchwell; his stepdaughter Selena (Frank Rivera) Wilson; his stepdaughter Daphne (Nathan) Tatum; his stepdaughter Diana (Andrew) Bales; and his siblings W.L. Churchwell, Jr., Johnny Churchwell, and Diane Byers. Additionally, Chuck leaves behind a legacy of 21 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Flowers and cards may be sent to Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple, TX.
Paid Obituary