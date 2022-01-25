ROCKDALE — Services for Clifford Thomas Boswell, 86, of Rockdale will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale with Gunar Gerthe officiating.
Mr. Boswell died Wednesday, Jan. 19, at a San Antonio hospital.
He was born Oct. 9, 1935, in the Pleasant Hill community of Milam County to B.R. and Grace Simmons Boswell. He was a 1953 graduate of Rockdale High School. He was employed by Aluminum Company of America for 35½ years before retiring in 1988. He served in the Texas National Guard from 1953 to 1956, and the U.S. Army Reserve from 1956 to 1961. He married Josie Bauer on Nov. 23, 1956, in Taylor. He was a member of First Christian Church in Rockdale.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; a son, Barry Boswell of Ovilla; a daughter, Dottie San Martin of San Antonio; a brother, Rodney Boswell of Austin; a sister, June Zivley of Pflugerville; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.