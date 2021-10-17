ROSEBUD — Services for Kelly Casey Losoya, 54, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Rosebud.
Mrs. Losoya died Friday, Oct. 8, in Waco.
She was born Jan. 12, 1967, in Waco to Harvey and Nancy Watkins Casey. She graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School in 1986. She married Ramon Losoya Jr. on Dec. 28, 1991.
Survivors include three sons, Brandon Losoya and Austin Losoya, both of Rosebud, and Tyler Losoya of Waco.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the church.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.