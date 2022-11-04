Services for Norma Tinsley Coleman, 93, of Temple will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Dr. Mark Bumpus officiating.
Entombment will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Coleman died Tuesday, Nov. 1, at a local care center.
She was born Jan. 19, 1929, in Abbott to William Orva and Minnie Smalley Tinsley. She graduated from Stark High School in Orange and attended Baylor University and the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. She married Adrian Coleman on Aug. 15, 1948, in Abbott. She and her husband owned and operated Coleman Tours and Travel in Temple from 1968 until retiring in 1996. She also served as a missionary in Libera from 1961 through 1965. She had been a Temple resident since 1974.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2016.
Survivors include a son, Dana Coleman of Temple, a daughter Kathie Schumpert of Columbia, S.C.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Coleman Scholarship Fund at First Baptist Church of Lampasas, 402 S. Key Ave., Lampasas, TX 76550; or to Howard Payne University, 1000 Fisk St., Brownwood, TX 76801.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.