Services for Rita Kay Mayfield, 67, of Belton will be 4 p.m. today in Bellwood Cemetery in Temple today with family officiating.
Ms. Mayfield died Monday, Oct. 24, at a Temple hospital.
She was born in Temple to Clennon and Doris Hill Watts on March 3, 1955. She was raised in Belton and was a lifelong resident of Bell County. She worked at Walmart for many years before retiring in 2021.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sheila.
Survivors include three sons, Thomas “Tommy” Mayfield and Coleman Federle, both of Belton, and James Mayfield of Colorado; a daughter, Linda Mayfield of Belton; four sisters, Shirley Drake of Houston, Louise Pratt of Troy, Sherry Preston of Salado and Trisha Watts of Belton; two brothers, Eddie Watts of Belton and Richard Watts of Moffat; and nine grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.