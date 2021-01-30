A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard G. Lutz, 81, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Mr. Lutz died Sunday, Jan. 24, in Temple.
He was born Oct. 24, 1939, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Raymond and Vivian Kingsford Lutz. He served in the U.S. Army and the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked for Kawasaki Helicopter in Saudi Arabia and as an instructor for the Sparton School of Aeronautics. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his wife, Agnes; two sons, William “Bill” Lutz and David Lutz; two daughters, Patricia Mills and Elizabeth Lutz; three brothers, Robert Lutz, Steven Lutz and Bruce Lutz; two sisters, Janice Woolington and Susan Orton; 14 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.