CAMERON — Services for Jane Heitman, 86, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church in Cameron with the Rev. Mark Porterfield officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Heitman died Thursday, March 9, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 21, 1936, in Milam County to James and Gladys Burgess Belt. She was a 1955 graduate of Milano High School. She married Joe Lee Heitman, and he preceded her in death in November of 2022. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cameron.
Survivors include two sons, Gerry Heitman of Cameron. and Mark Heitman of Temple; two daughters, Sheri Huffstetler of Cypress and Lisa Payne of Clifton; two sisters, Carolyn Story of Milano and Jeanette Kerr of Nederland; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the church.