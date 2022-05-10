Gwen Taylor Schwarz
Gwen Taylor Schwarz, age 81 of Temple passed in the early morning hours on the 6th day of May 2022 in a local hospital. She was born on December 29th, 1940, in Temple to Ervin and Yvonne (James) Taylor Sr.
Gwen has been a resident of Bell County all her life. She graduated from Sharp High School. She was a faithful member of the Val Verde Baptist Church. Gwen spent 38 years working at the Veterans Administration in the Echo Lab until her retirement. In her spare time, she loved painting beautiful scenery and wildlife, especially birds. You could also find her in her yard caring for her flowers. Gwen also loved to collect Santa Claus figurines.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband JD Cook and her son Larry Cook.
Left to cherish Gwen’s memory is her son Rex Cook and wife Denise of Temple, her daughter in law Cecilia Mote of Frisco, her two brothers Dr. James Taylor and wife Nancy of Leander and Dan Taylor Jr. of Colleyville, as well as her husband Charles Schwarz of Temple. Gwen will be greatly missed by her six grandchildren Krystal Sellears and husband Brandon, Britten Cook and fiancé Dannie, MaKayla Cook and fiancé Sebastian, Meagan Cook, RJ Cook and Braiden Cook as well as one great granddaughter Adalyn Sellears.
Funeral services will be held at Val Verde Baptist Church in Holland on Thursday, May 12th, 2022, at 10:00am with a burial to follow in the Church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00pm on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022, at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
