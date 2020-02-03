BELTON — Services for Gary Day Taliaferro, 79, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Bell Plains Cemetery near Salado.
Additional services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Belton Church of Christ in Belton with Allen Ritchie officiating.
Mr. Taliaferro died Sunday, Feb. 2, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 8, 1940, in Fort Worth to Arthur and Wilma Day Taliaferro. He graduated from Northside High School. He received a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Abilene Christian University. He received a doctorate from Drew University. He married Kay Allen on June 22, 1962. He was a pastor with the Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2013.
Survivors include four sons, Anthony Taliaferro, Steven Taliaferro, Justin Taliaferro and Scott Fletcher; a daughter, Karen Smith; a brother, Ken Taliaferro; and 10 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifeline Chaplaincy, 1415 Southmore Blvd., Houston, TX 77004.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.