Lynn Tomlin
A memorial service for Lynn (Lindon Burton) Tomlin, 83, of Temple will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Wildwood Baptist Church in Temple.
Lynn was born in Waco to Tommy & Louise Tomlin on August 2, 1938. In 1944, the family moved to Bland, TX, at Owl Creek. In 1953, when Belton Lake was constructed, the family farm was purchased by the Corps of Engineers and the family moved to Pendleton.
Lynn graduated from Troy High School in 1956. Upon graduation he worked several years at Wilson Art and then began working at Texas Power & Light in 1961. In 1963, Lynn was drafted into the Army where he served our country for 2 years in Germany as a chaplain’s assistant. When he returned home in 1965, he moved back to Pendleton and returned to Texas Power & Light.
Shortly thereafter, in the spring of 1965, Lynn met Elaine at First Baptist Church of Moffat and dated her for 5 months before marrying her on August 24, 1965. He immediately inherited Elaine’s daughters Becky & Cindy, and his son JD was born in March of 1967. Lynn and Elaine built their home in Pendleton on the family farm, and Lynn worked for Texas Power & Light until he retired in 1992, spending 31 years with the company. After retirement, he began working for Scott & White Hospital in Temple over an 8-year span and First National Bank of Temple for another 10 years.
Lynn was known as the “candy man” and “gum man” to most of Bell County where he always had a smile, a hug, and a few pieces of candy or extra packs of gum to give out. Over the past 50 years, he was involved in First Baptist Church of Troy where he served as deacon and Sunday School teacher, Fellowship of Morgan’s Point, New Hope Church in Temple, and Wildwood Baptist of Temple.
Some of Lynn’s favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, and lots of dominoes with family & friends. You could find him at a domino table nearly every Sunday afternoon for several decades.
Lynn & Elaine moved to Temple in 2015 to Country Lane apartments to simplify their lifestyle, where he continued making friends and playing dominoes until he passed from this world on December 28, 2021. If there was anything Lynn would wish for everyone, his desire would be that everyone would follow Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior and find a local church to be active in.
He is preceded in death by his father Tommy Tomlin, his mother Louise Tomlin, and his wife Elaine Tomlin whom he was married to for 55 years who bravely fought cancer until her passing on October 7, 2020.
Lynn is survived by his brother Larry Tomlin and wife Alice of Pendleton, his sister Sara Hector and husband Garland of Pendleton, son JD Tomlin and wife Heather of Frisco, daughter Cindy Pugh and husband Tom of Morgan’s Point Resort, and daughter Becky Beechem and husband Donny of Durango, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Memorials would be most appreciated if given to Wildwood Baptist Church, American Diabetes Association, or American Cancer Society.
